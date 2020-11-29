Arlette Mary Anne Sawyer passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She was born November 17, 1927 in Besançon, France. Arlette arrived in San Antonio in 1947 with her mother Germaine St. Loup Markolf and brother Jean Bernard Markolf, both deceased. Arlette worked for many years in San Antonio advertising, as did her late husband, Jordan E. Sawyer, Jr. She was very fond of her stepchildren, Freeman Sawyer (Beverly), Janie Marty (Wayne) of San Antonio, and Jan Sawyer. Arlette is survived by her two nephews, Steve Markolf of Houston, and Allan Markolf (Sharon) of Hollywood Park, and two great nephews, Sam Markolf and Ian Markolf.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES

Ft Sam Houston

National Cemetery

Monday, December 7, 2020

10:00 AM

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boysville, Inc., Converse, TX and Shriner's Hospital for Children.

