March 2, 1931 - August 15, 2019
Arlon Charles Serold passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019, at the age of 88. But, his legacy of love and laughter will forever fill our homes and our lives.
Charlie was born on March 2, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas to Arlon and Ella Serold. He honorably served his country in both the Marines and Navy during the Korean War. Charlie continued to serve veterans as a Civil Engineer Contract Specialist until retiring in 1989. Upon retirement, he fished, hunted, and doted on his grand- children. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, LaNell. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn; two sons, Kenneth and Steven; a daughter, Carole; seven grandchildren; and, three great-grandchildren. Those he loved and was loved by will be forever grateful and blessed by his strong, loving impact in our lives.
Charlie will be honored by his family in a private ceremony.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019