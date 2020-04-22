|
Armandina D. Cantu, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 19th in Selma, Texas. She was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco V. Cantu. Mrs. Cantu is survived by her sister, Lucy Reta; her eight children: Nely Ruby; Mario David; Elsa Ruth; Sonia Yvonne; Oscar Ariel; Sergio Rene; Osiris Omar and Marissa Imelda along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Mom would want to keep those she loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times. Due to the recent declaration, the funeral services will be held for the immediate family only.
Mrs. Cantu's services will be live-streamed on Saturday April 25th. You may find a link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2020