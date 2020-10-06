1/
ARMANDINA GARIBAY MARINEZ
Armandina G. Marinez, 88, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Born in Nava, Coahuila, MX on April 28, 1932, she is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Modesta; her husband, Pedro; her son, Mario; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Armandina is survived by her children, Pati, Lupie, Pete and Pablo; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the Visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 25 people. Face coverings are required.

The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6. The burial will be private family gathering at this time. The staff appreciate your understanding.



Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
