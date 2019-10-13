Home

Armandina Solano Arredondo Obituary

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Armandina (Susie) Solano Arredondo, passed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Armandina was born on July 6, 1935 in Cotulla, Texas to parents, Telesforo and Trinidad Solano. Armandina is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Arredondo. She is survived by her children, Janie Mendez; Susie Havard (Darryl), Paul Arredondo (Maria); sisters, Mary Cabral and Lupe Ramonez; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was loved and will be missed by her family, church family and friends. Praise be to the Lord for her life and her loving spirit.

Visitation is Monday, October 14th from 5 – 9 p.m. Funeral Service is Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 all at Mission Park South. Interment to follow.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
