|
|
December 12, 1937 - February 14, 2019
Armando Guadalupe De Los Santos born on December 12, 1937 went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Josefina De Los Santos; nephews Mark and Joe; nieces Janice & June; grandson R.J.; siblings Joe, Blanche, Jesse and Emma.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Guadalupe C. De Los Santos; children Deborah De Los Santos (Danny), Lilia Lopez (Stephanie), Raul Jesus Lopez (Gina), Bianca De Los Santos (Manuel), Armando De Los Santos Jr. (Jennifer); 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Armando loved being a Barber. He opened his own barber shop in July of 1962. He enjoyed being a part of the fabulous 50's at Lanier. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
A visitation will be on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Trevino funeral home on 226 Cupples Rd. at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A chapel service will be on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019