Armando Milo, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Toluca, Mexico to Miguel Arrellano Milo and Augustina Flores Milo. Armando had a love for sports, especially basketball and billiards, which he passed on to his children. He was one of the founding members of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church as well as an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Mike Milo, Jr. and Robert "Beto" Milo. Armando is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn Pope; sons, Armando Milo, Jr., Mark Milo and wife Michele and Derek Milo and wife Tyler Kouri; granddaughter, Alyssa Milo; and numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends. The family will receive friends at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYSUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 20197:00 P.M. PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTHFUNERAL MASS MONDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2019 10 A.M. ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH1602 THOUSAND OAKS
