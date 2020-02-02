|
Armando Pina, was born on April 6, 1937, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 82.
He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 62 years Gloria Pina.
He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his children Sylvia Aguirre, Betsy Bejarano, Anna Tyler (Mike), Armando D. Pina (Melissa), Beatrice Zule (Richard), Robert Pina, John Pina (Melissa); 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Raul Pina, Yolanda Garcia, Maria Elena Barrera; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and church friends.
Heaven has gained a treasured soul.
He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
Services
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart the Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Service at Templo Sion Assembly of God (137 Hazel St). Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020