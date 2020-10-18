ARMANDO SANCHEZ

Armando "Mando" Sanchez, age 72, born in San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

After graduating from Holy Cross High School in 1968, Mando practiced his upholstery trade. A very faithful and religious person, he later managed the bookings and concession stand at the Sacred Heart Church Civic Center. He also drew passion from helping others at his last position with the Grand Hyatt. Mando is preceded in death by his parents Olga and Julio Sanchez, brothers Julio and Thomas Sanchez and sister Mary Sanchez.

He is survived by siblings Luis (Frances) Sanchez, Samuel (Lillian) Sanchez, Margaret Sanchez, Alfred (Malen) Sanchez and numerous nephews and nieces. Mando touched so many lives with his gentle and generous spirit. He spent every day in retirement to the fullest, working on word puzzles, snuggling with his two beloved chihuahuas Maggie and Molly, and reaching out daily to family and friends. He will be missed but not forgotten. Link to service and slideshow will be shared out later.

Visitation at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 2p.m until 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 (COVID protocols will be strictly followed)

Private Rosary and Mass for the immediate family only.