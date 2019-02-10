|
|
OCTOBER 19, 1960 - JANUARY 31, 2019
Armando T. Flores, Jr. age 58 of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Flores, his daughter, Christina Marie Silva and his parents Armando T. and Consuelo Flores, Sr. He is survived by his sons, Phillip Flores and his wife, Maria and George A. Zepeda and his wife, Veronica; grandchildren, John, Stephanie, Vanessa, Ian and Anthony Flores; his sisters, Gloria Walker and her husband, Clarence, Sylvia Espinoza and her husband, George and Norma Ponce and her husband, Rudy; many nieces and nephews.
He was employed with Southwest Research Institute for over 30 years in the Oil Department and will be missed by many friends there.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Retama Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019