Armando Torres born on April 12, 1964, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 55.He is preceded in death by his parents, Esteban and Irma Torres; grandparents, Patricio and Vicenta Torres, and Manuel and Dolores Zuñiga.He is survived by his sister Norma T. Valadez (Adolfo); brothers, Esteban Torres Jr., Manuel P. Torres, Mark Anthony Torres; nieces and nephews, Vanessa V. Anderson (James), Michael Valadez (Veronica), Stevie Torres II (Cynthia), Matthew Torres, Brianna Torres, Elianna Torres, Patricia Torres (Reymundo) Stephanie Torres, Mark Torres, Jessica Torres, Rylan Torres; 12 grand nephews and nieces.Armando was a Master Stylist – color specialist at Armando's Hair Studio Salons by J.C.'s.He will be missed by the Esquivel Family whom he loved as his 2nd family He was loved and will be missed by his co-workers and many of his customers. Armando was a very giving and generous person. He would sponsor families on Thanksgiving and Christmas. He will be dearly missed by many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.