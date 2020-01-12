|
Armantina "Tina" Duque Wagner, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Goliad, Texas on March 7, 1941 to Pablo Duque and Carmen Sandoval. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Alfredo Duque, Felimon Duque and Emilio Duque. Tina is survived by her husband, James Wagner; sons, Israel Escareno and Nick Escareno; daughter, Monica Escareno; grandchildren, Yelena Escareno, Matthew Escareno and Allie Escareno; and sister, Gloria Duque. Tina grew up in Goliad, Texas. She was a hard worker, always striving to be the best and was gifted with her hands. She put herself through beauty school in Michigan and became a local entrepreneur who was very well known in the city with strong clientele.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020