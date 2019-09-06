Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Armida Aguirre
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Armida Loera Aguirre


1934 - 2019
Armida Loera Aguirre Obituary
June 10, 1934 - August 31, 2019
Armida Loera Aguirre born on June 10, 1934 in Geronimo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019 at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her parents, Amador and Narcisa Aguirre; siblings, Alonzo, Hazael, Adolph, and Alicia.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Eagleson and Sandra Maldonado; sister, Aida L. Harter; grandchildren, John, Joseph, James, Holly, Philip, Zachry; great-grandchildren, Augustine, Samuel, Layla, Lillyana, Jazmine, and Mykayla.

Armida was a devoted mother and grandmother. She proudly raised her two daughters as a single mom. She was an excellent cook and filled her home with the delicious aroma of her meals, but she was passionate about her garden. Armida loved to travel, she also liked to try her luck at Coushatta. Her legacy will continue with memories of her warm heart and the deep love for her family.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a Rosary at 5:00 PM. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Wildflower Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 6, 2019
