September 10, 1938 - August 7, 2019
Arnold L. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Reno, Nevada on September 10, 1938 to Russell and Florence. He was the second eldest of five children.
Arnold was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and Civil Engineer, working overseas for most of his career for the Corp of Engineers, and Voice of America (VOA).
He was an amazing and loving husband, father, papa, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Roberta Johnson; daughters Kim Dalmau, Heidi Johnson Rodriquez, and Tamiko Thomas; son-in-laws Fernando Dalmau, Rudy Rodriquez, and Brian Thomas; grandchildren Noah and Sammy Dalmau, Mika and Abigail Rodriquez, and Finn, Zeph, and Beck Thomas, brother Jay Johnson, and sister Donna Peavy.
Arnold is proceeded in death by his mother Florence Spevak, father Russell Johnson, brothers Russell (Rossi) Tronzano and Donald Johnson, mother-in-law Masako (Peggy) Yano and father-in-law Frank Yano.
The memorial service will be 10:00am, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will following at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with U.S. Navy Honors.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019