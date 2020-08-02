1/1
ARNULFO CARDENAS GOMEZ
1928 - 2020
Arnulfo Cardenas Gomez born April 4, 1928 in Brackettville, Texas, went to be with the Lord July 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Tx at the age of 92. Arnulfo also known as Arnold, Arnie and Maco was preceded in death by his parents Sofie Cardenas Gomez and Ignacio Gomez, his loving wife, Alice Gomez, and son Steven Gomez. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Ruth), Anthony James 'Jimmy', Richard (Laura), daughter in law Linda Edwards, grandchildren, Eric Gomez (Carol), Ty Gomez, Nicole Gomez and great granddaughter, Aurora 'AJ' and great grandsons, Jack & James, as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

He served in the US Air Force for 4 years and was involved in the Korean Conflict. He received The Commendation Ribbon from the air force in 1952 for Meritorious Achievement. Following this, he worked in Civil Service at Randolph AFB in the Personnel Dept, retiring after 30 years. He was a hardworking man, who loved to dance and always put family first.

Public Viewing will be at Mission Park North on Monday, August 3rd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St Mark's Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 4th at 9:45 am followed by burial at Ft Sam Houston Cemetery at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
AUG
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
AUG
4
Funeral service
09:45 AM
St Mark's Catholic Church
AUG
4
Burial
11:30 AM
Ft Sam Houston Cemetery
