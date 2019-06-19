|
June 28, 1932 - June 13, 2018
Arrenia "Reni" Haupt Ellis joined her Lord, peacefully, on June 13, 2018. Reni departed on a beautiful summer day surrounded by her surviving children and listening to her favorite piano music; in death - as in life - creating a warm, loving environment for all around her. Born in Kyle, TX on June 28, 1932, Reni's childhood was split between spending summers at the family ranch in Kyle and the life at the city home in Bryan.
Reni earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Texas and, subsequently, her Masters degree from Texas A&M University.
She was a true Texan! Reni was an accomplished seamstress, teacher, and - most importantly - mother. As the matriarch of a military family, Reni moved her children and household an amazing 18 times over 27 years and succeeded in creating a home with each move. Reni loved hosting dinners and parties. Her children remember growing up in an ocean of activity in the house: whether coffee luncheons for military wives, creating a home away from home for Air Force Academy cadets, cocktail receptions for the squadron, or the extended family reunions at Thanksgiving.
Reni's proudest accomplishment was her family. She is survived by children Susan Ellis and husband Bob Liesman, Richard Ellis and wife Lisa, David Ellis and wife Kate, and daughter- in-law Juliet Ellis; grandchildren Chris Ellis, John Ellis, Jennifer Pressley and husband Josh, Erika Liesman, Roy Alex Liesman; great grandchildren Luke Pressley, Emma Pressley and Charlotte Samedi; and sister, Florence King. Reni joins her husband, Donald Ellis and son Donald (Dee) Ellis, Jr. in heaven.
Describing Reni as a mother does not impart the complexity, kindness and love in her relationship with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A confidante for frustrations, heartbreaks, and insecurities. A diplomat who orchestrated countless trips and allowed one husband, four children, two dogs and a cat to traverse across the USA while remaining a family. A mentor who always expected your very best and guided you when you did not give your best. A mender of worn jeans, scratched knees, and broken hearts. A Christian who celebrated the small and the great good. Friend, aunt, great grandmother, grandmother, and mother: we love and miss you. In your honor, we smile and enjoy the beauty great and small around us to celebrate you.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2019 at The Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Road, San Antonio, TX 78258. Ph. (210) 402-3672.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019