Arthur "Art" Alton Akerson, of San Antonio, passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 86.

He was born October 28, 1934 in Washburn, Maine to Charles Milton Akerson and Mary T. Guiou Akerson. After completing High School, Art joined the United States Air Force. He was a Military Training Instructor and retired as a Technical Sergeant in 1973 after serving for 20 years. On October 31, 1970, Art married Carror Estelle Allison at the Lackland Air Force Base Chapel. Art passed away on their 50th wedding anniversary. Art and Estelle enjoyed traveling in Europe while Art was stationed in Italy. After retirement, Art drove the Lackland Air Force Base Shuttle Bus for 35 years, from 1978 to 2013. He also volunteered at Wilford Hall Medical Center for 3 years. Survivors include his wife, Estelle Akerson; children, David Akerson (Linda), Jeffrey Akerson, Susan Akerson, J.R. Williams (Pauline), Ruby Nell Kinlaw (Bruce); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his dog, Gino. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.

Public Visitation: Wed., Nov. 11th at 1 pm at The First Baptist Church of Castroville with a Funeral Service starting at 2 pm. Graveside Service: Thurs., Nov. 12th at 10:30 am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.