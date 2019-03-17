San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Arthur Benzick


November 27, 1942 - February 25, 2019
Arthur Benzick, age 76, passed away on February 25, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 27, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Arthur August and Isabel Benzick, He was preceded in death by both his parents. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Maria Dalia Benzick; sons, Eric and Uma Benzick and Jeff and Dana Comstock Benzick; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jake, Jackson, Gavin, Connor and step-grandchildren Julianna and Kaleb Comstock. The family will receive friends at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
MARCH 23, 2019
2:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
