ARTHUR C. FLORES JR.


1927 - 2019
ARTHUR C. FLORES JR. Obituary

Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Mary R. Flores, Arthur is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sylvia; his children Cecilia, Kathy and Arthur III; son-in-law Gerry Rigby and extended family members Cynthia Cooper O'Connor, her husband Dan, and Elizabeth and Tim Turner.

Arthur was devoted to his family and was a successful businessman until his retirement. He was a hobby enthusiast and founding member of the San Antonio Toy Club.

The family extends deepest thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent and tender care, especially Connie Valencia, Devon Darden and Nikki Deller and to his additional loving caregivers, Tina Carillo and Jackie Williams. Heartfelt thanks to Fr. Agustìn Estrada for wonderful spiritual support and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

St. Mary's University Annual Scholarship Fund

One Camino Santa Maria

San Antonio, TX 78228

stmarytx.edu/give

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Private arrangements with:

Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019
