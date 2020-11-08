Arthur C. Troilo Jr. was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 17, 1931 and passed away on October 8, 2020 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by: parents, Arthur C. Troilo Sr. and Maria "Nena" Sottil; brothers, Thomas Troilo and Raymond Troilo; beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy Sullivan Troilo and son, Peter A. Troilo.

He is survived by sons Arthur Troilo III (Faye Wu) and Paul R. Troilo; daughter Valerie Troilo Perrenot (William E. Perrenot); grandchildren: Lindsay Scott (Ben McReynolds); Douglas Arthur Troilo; Allison Troilo; Kaitlyn Troilo; Sarah Troilo; Emma Troilo; great-grandchildren, Leyah Jade Troilo and James McReynolds; sister, Carmen Troilo Wasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur C. Troilo Jr. attended St. Ann's Catholic School and was awarded a scholarship to high school. In high school, he was class president and graduated valedictorian from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1948. He has been a life-long supporter and advocate serving on the CCHS Pillars Board of Directors. He was awarded an academic scholarship to St. Mary's University. At St. Mary's, he was in the ROTC, president of a service fraternity, captain of the Speech & Debate Team, Who's Who, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree (English and Spanish), Class of 1952.

In 1953, Arthur married Nancy Sullivan –the love of his life- at St. Mary's Chapel (Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church) and the newlyweds spent their honeymoon in New York City, before Arthur was to report for active duty in the United States Army.

Upon graduation from college, Mr. Troilo was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and deployed as a Field Artillery Officer, in the 20th FA Battalion in Germany, from 1953-54. He maintained his Reserve Officer status and held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army JAG Corps until 1965.

After completing active duty, Arthur & Nancy moved their family to Austin so Arthur could attend law school. Mr. Troilo received his law degree from the University of Texas, School of Law in 1957 and was admitted to the Texas Bar in 1956.

Arthur Troilo worked as an assistant city attorney and later served as 1st Assistant City Attorney for the City of San Antonio from 1960-62. He was tasked with various important municipal projects; such as, writing the first subdivision regulations for the City; the trials of numerous eminent domain cases for extending IH-10; expansion of the San Antonio Airport; and later coordinating the acquisition of 408 parcels of downtown property for Hemisfair '68.

In 1962, Mr. Troilo joined the law firm of Sawtelle, Hardy, Davis & Goode and was one of the founders of the firm, Sawtelle, Goode, Troilo & Leighton, which later became the Law Firm of Davidson & Troilo; now known as Davidson, Troilo, Ream & Garza. He served as managing partner and senior board chairman; and was Senior Counsel for Davidson, Troilo, Ream & Garza until his death. Arthur was very devoted to clients, attorneys and staff; and provided strong leadership and guidance during his nearly six decade legal career.

During his career, Mr. Troilo served as legal counsel for agencies in the cities of San Marcos, Schertz and Eagle Pass. He represented various media clients, including: Station KWEX-TV; GE Cablevision; Rogers Cable Systems; and provided valued legal guidance to corporate management, Mexican companies and foreign nationals doing business in the United States. He was counsel to GKDA and outside general counsel for the Port Authority of San Antonio for over 17 years.

Troilo was admitted to the Texas Bar; the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas; U.S. Military Court of Appeals; 5th Circuit Court of Appeals; and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was a member of: San Antonio and American Bar Associations, serving on the Board of Directors for the SA Bar Association, 1968-1969; and serving on the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee, 1973-74; a Fellow in the Texas Bar Foundation and San Antonio Bar Foundation. His law practice areas were: business, corporate, municipal and international law. Mr. Troilo authored several articles, including, The Texas Urban Renewal Law – An Important But Primitive Tool for Community Development, published in the St. Mary's Law Journal.

Arthur Troilo was very fluent in Spanish and spoke Italian, was active in civic and political activities, and was a lifelong conservative Republican. He was strongly committed to supporting good government reforms and to the high calling of public service.

He was a precinct chairman in Castle Hills for 10 years; was elected to the State Republican Executive Committee and received into the Bexar County Republican Party Hall of Fame in 1999.

In 1968, Mr. Troilo was appointed an appellate administrative Judge to sit on a Reviewing Authority panel in Washington, D.C. and hear appeals concerning compliance with the Civil Rights Act. In 1970, he was appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary of HUD and served for two years in that role to U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, George Romney. During his appointment at HUD, the Troilo family lived in Silver Spring, MD and attended several White House functions for dignitaries.

Arthur Troilo also served as an official (HUD) delegate to the NATO Conference on Cities; was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to the San Antonio Missions National Park Advisory Council; and, appointed by President Reagan and Vice President Bush to be Texas Coordinator for Southwest Border Action Group, coordinating economic programs to border areas.

He was active in the John Tower for U.S. Senate Campaigns; John Goode for Congress; Eggers for Governor; and Granberry for Governor Campaign; the President Ford Reelection Committee for South Texas; Jim Baker for Attorney General of Texas; Jeff Wentworth Campaign for County Commissioner; member of the Hispanic Business Leaders Advisory Council to Governor Bill Clements; Steering Committee, Judge Edward Prado for District Judge; appointed by Governor Clements to Good Neighbor Commission; Member of Steering and Finance Committees of: Loeffler for Governor; Lamar Smith for Congress; Roy Barrera Jr. for Attorney General; and Clements for Governor. Troilo was active in the State and SA Chapter of the RNHA and also served on: Bexar County Committee for Judicial Reform; Hispanics for Reagan-Bush; Bush-Quayle and Victory '88; Regional Co-Chairman Texas Lawyers for President Bush; the Fin. Cmte. for Cyndi Krier, St. Senate Dist. 26; Founding Board Member, Senator Phil Gramm Committee; Co-Chair & State Steering Committee, Kay Baily Hutchison for State Treasurer and for U.S. Senate; Tom Rickhoff, David Berchelmann, Roy Barrera, Jr., David Peeples, Susan Reed, Frank Montalvo, Ray Angelini, and Sandee Bryan Marion Judicial Campaigns; Carole Keeton Rylander for Railroad Comm'r; Marta Greytok for Land Comm'r; Bonilla for Congress and Henry Bonilla's Congressional Cabinet; Ernesto Ancira Campaign; and the George W. Bush for Governor State Steering Committee.

Mr. Troilo was appointed to State Finance Committees for: Phil Gramm for President; Dole-Kemp Campaign; Rick Perry for Lt. Governor; Carole Keeton Rylander for Comptroller; John Cornyn for Attorney General; Tom Phillips (CJ), Nathan Hecht (CJ), Wallace Jefferson (CJ), Deborah Hankinson, Harriet O'Neill, Priscilla Owen, Michael Schneider, Dale Wainwright, Xavier Rodriguez (GOP Primary), and Greg Abbott Campaigns for Justices of the Texas Supreme Court; The Bush-Cheney Campaign; John Cornyn for U.S. Senate; Greg Abbott for Attorney General and Governor of Texas.

Arthur Troilo served as a member of the Federal Judicial Advisory Committee to U.S. Senators, Phil Gramm, Kay Bailey Hutchison, and John Cornyn - recommending candidates for appointment to vacant Federal Judgeships and Federal United States Attorney positions for over 20 years.

He was also especially devoted to the preservation of the old Spanish missions serving as a founding member and later chairman of Los Compadres de San Antonio support organization for over 30 years. He was also a member of Greater Chamber of San Antonio Economic Development Foundation and Texas Good Neighbor Commission.

Arthur belonged to Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Grace, Holy Spirit and St. Matthew Parishes. He was a founding board member of the Catholic Consultation Center and a member of the Archbishops Review Board.

Arthur Troilo was a pillar and guiding light for his law firm, fellow colleagues and the legal profession. Clients respected and relied on him, not just for his vast legal knowledge and wisdom; but also for the astute counsel and calmness he would bring to any problem. He was an admired mentor to many attorneys and elected leaders, and his carefully chosen words of advice were worth the listen.

Arthur enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Canada, Spain, Italy and Europe; and he and Nancy especially enjoyed hosting family summer vacations at the Texas Coast. He also enjoyed classical music, opera and fine art. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

Honorary Pallbearers are Luis Terrazas; Jose Martinez; Julius Germano; Bill Perrenot and Douglas Troilo.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 am – 10:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

A private interment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Arthur Troilo Jr. may be made to: Central Catholic High School –The Fund for Central Catholic, 1403 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio TX 78215, www.cchs-satx.org

Arthur's services will be livestreamed and can be viewed via his obituary at the Porter Loring Website.