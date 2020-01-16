Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
700 Dewhurst
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
700 Dewhurst
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
1927 - 2020
Arthur Carrillo Carvajal Obituary

Arthur Carrillo Carvajal, born September 19, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas, passed on January 4, 2020 at age 92. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria Antonia (Toni) Gonzalez Carvajal, and their children Arthur, Anthony, and Mary Genevieve. Preceded in death by his parents, Artagnan Carvajal and Maria Sanchez Carvajal, brother Bernard, and sister Margaret (Quiroz). Arthur served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII. An expert mechanical draftsman for many engineering firms, he worked on projects throughout the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. He was active at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church as a Eucharistic minister, usher, and parish council member. He was a Knight of Columbus, Council 4140 and Fourth Degree member of Council 2102. After retirement, Arthur enjoyed playing the clarinet, gardening with Toni, home projects, watching football games, and European travel. Visitation 6-7 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, January 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. Suggested donations: Presentation Sisters, 8931 Callaghan Rd.; Missionary Society of St. Columban; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020
