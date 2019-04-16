Home

Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
Arthur Clay Obituary
October 27, 1938 - April 10, 2019
Arthur Daniel "Danny" Clay passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at the age of 80.

A 1957 Harlandale High School graduate, he married his longtime sweetheart Darlene Tolleson on June 13, 1958.

Together, they had three children; Chris (Kathy) Clay, Kim Carpentier and Travis Clay (deceased).

Also surviving him are four grandchildren; Antasia, Brandon, Evan and Bryce.

As an active member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #67, Danny served as a Journeyman and later President for many years before retiring. His hobbies included drag racing, restoring classic muscle cars, hunting, fishing and playing softball.
He will be forever missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.

Visitation was held at Southside Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service was held on Monday, April 15th at 11 AM at San Fernando III Cemetery.
com.

Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2019
