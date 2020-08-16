Arthur E. Luensmann was born to Hugo and Ella Bielke Luensmann on October 13, 1932. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 67 years Juanita Hall, two daughters, Denise Garcia (T.J.), Rhonda Goike (Eric), four grandchildren, Alison (Jeremy), Travis, Zachry (Ashley), Stephanie and two great grandchildren, William and Madeline. His is also survived by his sister Annie Coldewey, brother Alvin (Sandy), sister in laws Dorothy Jean, Jan, and Dorothy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur served in the Army for 2 years. He worked at Coast Maf in Seguin, Koepp Chevrolet in LaVernia. After moving to San Antonio, he then worked and retired from General Tire and Napa Auto Parts.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Antonio and a member of Hermann Sons Life for 70 years. He was also a lifetime member of Bexar Bowling Club.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his wife, girls and grandchildren with all his heart.

A Visitation for Arthur will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A private Intimate Service for Arthur will be held at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html .