January 17, 1937 - March 28, 2019

Arthur "Art" Elden Smith Jr. passed away on March 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He headed home after a full, successful, and blessed life. He was born on January 17, 1937 and spent his youth hunting and fishing around the bayous of Houston, Texas. A lifelong student and educator, Art taught for 38 years in San Antonio and Houston followed by 13 years of substitute teaching. He relished his free time in the outdoors, enjoying nature. A devoted and caring husband, he met the love of his life, Martha, in high school. They shared 58 delightful years of marriage. Art is preceded in death by his mother, Grace Smith, and his father, Arthur Smith, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Martha Smith; son, Art Smith (Valerie); daughter, Cindy Berman (Bobby); sister, Sally Webb (Buster); grandchildren, Sam Berman, August Smith, Adam Berman, Matthew Berman, Olivia Smith, Brian Berman, and numerous well-loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Aransas County (HFHAC), P.O. Box 2375, Fulton, Texas 78358 or to a .



MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 3, 2019

1:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary