|
|
March 28, 2019
Arthur Edward Engelhardt, Jr., age 67 of McQueeney Texas, passed away at home on March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church of Seguin with Rev. Jim Craver officiating. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center. Graveside services and interment will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Poth, Texas at 2 p.m. Arthur was born on October 5, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas to Arthur Edward Engelhardt, Sr. and Era Agatha Hall Engelhardt. He is preceded in death by both his parents and in-laws Harry and Hilda Zunker of Floresville as well as his brother in law Joseph Nitsche of San Antonio. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years Harriet Zunker Engelhardt & daughter Lisa Engelhardt and son in law Judd Blount of New Braunfels; sister Arlene Nitsche, niece Deborah Nitsche and nephew Larry Nitsche and wife Janet all of San Antonio; great-nephews, Derrick Nitsche of New York & Drew Nitsche of Houston; countless cousins as well; Serving as pallbearers will be Theodore Engelhardt IV, Theodore Engelhardt V, Fred Engelhardt, Larry Nitsche, Frank Stephens, Danny Stephens, and Judd Blount. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas 78155, Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 or to the Seguin Citizens Fire Alumni Association, 660 S. State Hwy. 46, Seguin, Texas 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019