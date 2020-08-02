The world lost a near perfect human in all matters of life on Friday, July 24. 2020- Arthur Ellsworth Winden! He was born May 8, 1931 in Dawson, Minnesota, where he grew up. Art was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gerhardt Winden, his mother, Josie Winden, and his brother, Ken. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of 57 years; a sister Carol Johnson, Seattle, Washington; a brother Paul, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Brother-in-law, Dr. Larry Lothringer (Kathy); and Sister-in-law Jo Nan; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Raised in Minnesota, Art graduated from Dawson High School where he served as Class President for 4 years. He was the recipient of the Minnesota Association of Colleges Scholarship and of the American Legion Award. He graduated from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he was in the choir, band, orchestra, and was the Senior Class President. He received a Master of Music Degree from the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY., where he met his future bride! He said he had "shoveled his last bit of snow" and quickly adapted to being a great Texan! Later, he pursued post-graduate work at the University of Texas in Austin.

Before he began his teaching career, Art served in the U.S. Army for two years. He taught Choir in Beaver Creek, Minnesota; Havre, Montana; Big Spring, Texas; and in San Antonio, Texas at Churchill and Holmes High Schools. Art sang with the San Antonio Mastersingers; was a charter member of the San Antonio Choral Society; Bexar County Opera Workshop; and was employed at the following churches in San Antonio:

St. Mark's Episcopal, First Presbyterian, Temple Bethel, St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles, and volunteered countless hours at Christ Lutheran, St. Francis Episcopal and St. Phillips Episcopal. Art taught voice to several students and friends who loved him for his expertise, brilliance, and healthy command of humor, specializing in puns!

Art was a gentle, kind soul whose benign presence was appreciated by all who met him. He was kind and extremely generous. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, tennis, a philatelist, and was a voracious reader, always taking something to read, wherever he went! Art struggled with declining health in his later years but he continued to serve his friends and the musical community of which he played an important role throughout his life. He and Mary Ann were deeply devoted as they supported each other. Art was loved by all and will be sorely missed. He will live on in the minds and hearts of his family, friends and students.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 10 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with live streaming. At a later date a musical service will be given to honor and celebrate this wonderful man.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan, to the Endowed Mary Ann and Art Winden Vocal Scholarship of the Texas Choral Director's Association, 7900 Centre Park Dr Suite A , Austin, TX 78754 or the charity of your choice.