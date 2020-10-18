Arthur Ephross, who celebrated his 100th birthday in March, died peacefully on the morning of October 7, 2020. Originally from Boston, Arthur was a long-time Texas resident living in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. A third-generation flutist, he began playing flute and piccolo at 8 under the tutelage of his father. He continued studying under George Penshorn and eventually George Laurent at the New England Conservatory. Arthur volunteered for the U.S. Army at the beginning of WWII and played in the Army Ground Forces band throughout the U.S. and the Pacific ending up in the Philippines. Following the war, he joined the Dallas Symphony where he performed for 7 years.

He then worked as an educational representative with the Theodore Presser Company, traveling throughout the southeastern U.S. In 1967 he joined Southern Music Company in San Antonio where he was the director of publications until 1993. Arthur performed with the Boston Pops, Tanglewood, Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway touring shows. He composed and arranged music and performed and taught for more than 65 years. He was a faculty member at four universities in San Antonio and maintained an active performance schedule until he stopped playing at age 88. Arthur was a founding member of the National Flute Association and served on the editorial advisory board of The Flutist Quarterly.