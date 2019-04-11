|
|
March 30, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Arthur Fiechter, age 85, passed away April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Lena Fiechter. He was a loving husband, father and friend. After his military service, he studied and graduated from Sorbonne University - France.
He was a Technical Writer and Translator. Arthur was a world traveler, an avid reader and loved history, music and art. He enjoyed laughing and joking.
He was generous to his Family and Friends. Those who knew Arthur could count on his honest opinions. Arthur was a true Gentleman who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; and daughter-in-law, Tita.
He is survived by his loving wife, Claire; son, Adrian; his sister, Annette; several other relatives and numerous friends.
Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa. com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Fund for Glycogen Storage Disease Research.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019