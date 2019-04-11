Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Arthur Fiechter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Fiechter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Fiechter


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Fiechter Obituary
March 30, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Arthur Fiechter, age 85, passed away April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Lena Fiechter. He was a loving husband, father and friend. After his military service, he studied and graduated from Sorbonne University - France.
He was a Technical Writer and Translator. Arthur was a world traveler, an avid reader and loved history, music and art. He enjoyed laughing and joking.
He was generous to his Family and Friends. Those who knew Arthur could count on his honest opinions. Arthur was a true Gentleman who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; and daughter-in-law, Tita.

He is survived by his loving wife, Claire; son, Adrian; his sister, Annette; several other relatives and numerous friends.

Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa. com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Fund for Glycogen Storage Disease Research.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now