Arthur Francis Weidman, age 90, was a loving husband, dedicated father, doting grandfather and lover of music and dance. Art was born September 5, 1929 in Quincy, Massachusetts to Edna Parnell and Arthur Weidman Sr. Nicknamed "Red" for his trademark red hair, Art loved growing up in the Boston area, and remained an avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots until the day he died.

After graduating from Weymouth High School, Red enlisted in the U.S. Army, and subsequently joined the Air Force, which stationed him in San Antonio. One of his favorite memories of his time in the military was when he volunteered to help with a parade honoring President Harry Truman and was complimented by the President for his spit-shine shoes.

But it was a trip to the Lackland NCO Club that changed the course of his life. A beautiful blonde who was a volunteer with the USO, Jean Klaeden, caught Red's eye, and he worked up the courage to ask her to dance. Soon after, they were tearing up the dance floor at all the popular clubs of the day.

After a two-year courtship, Red and Jean were married at St. Leo's Catholic Church on November 21, 1953. In the years that followed, they had two boys, Gordon and David, who grew up to embrace their parents' love of music. Red enjoyed watching his boys perform with the school marching band, volunteering with the Booster Club, and taking them to Six Flags over Texas for vacation. And he often worked two jobs just to provide a comfortable life for his family.

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Red attended San Antonio College and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. That opportunity turned into a lifelong career, as Red spent 30 years working for the Postal Service. He first served as a rural mail carrier and then moved up to the regional office where he worked in administration. In retirement, he ran the mailroom at Retama Park where he charmed everyone from the high-rollers in the box seats

to the guys cleaning out the horse stalls.

Throughout their 63 years of marriage, Red and Jean loved dancing to big band, jazz, blues and country music at clubs throughout Texas. Red and Jean's finesse on the dance floor earned them top honors at dance contests over the years – even winning them a Caribbean cruise.

They got to know many well-known musicians, including Harry James, Doug Sahm, Augie Meyers, Spot Barnett, Randy Garibay, Al Gomez and Ken Slavin. They were also featured in the KLRN-TV special, San Antonio: The Good Times, in which the couple was shown reminiscing about their dance club days back in the 1940s and 50s.

Red loved to reminisce about their many happy times on the dance floor. So, he is undoubtedly dancing through the heavens with Jean on his arm, a big smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes.

Red is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean, and survived by his sons David and Gordon, their wives Diana and Joanna, and their granddaughter Katrina.

VISITATION & CHAPEL SERVICE

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020

6:00 P.M. VISITATION

7:00 P.M. SERVICE

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Dr. Rev. Richard Knott will officiate. Masks are encouraged.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with