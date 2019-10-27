Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
Arthur H. Briggs


1930 - 2019
Arthur H. Briggs Obituary

Dr. Arthur H. Briggs, II, MD born November 3, 1930 went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. Professor of Pharmacology and First Chairman of Pharmacology Department at UTHSC, 1968 - 1991. He retired in 1993.

Preceded in death by his Mother, Marie Schoepf, Father, Arthur Harold Briggs and his sister Dolores Brown. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth, brother, Robert (Judy), children Kimberlee and Norman. He also has four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be celebrated Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
