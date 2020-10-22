Arthur James von Rosenberg, of Spring Branch, Texas, rode into the sunset on October 16th, 2020.

Arthur was born on July 27th, 1936 in Lockhart, Texas. The third child of Joseph Leslie von Rosenberg and Jennie Lillian Crook von Rosenberg, Arthur moved to Austin as an infant. He spent his early years working at a local grocer, developing an appreciation for classic country music, singing German Christmas carols and swimming in Austin-area pools and lakes. Arthur attended Austin High School, graduating in 1954. After graduation, he matriculated to the University of Texas. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering in 1958, later attending law school at St. Mary's University in San Antonio.

Following graduation, Arthur moved to San Antonio to join City Public Service (now CPS Energy), as an engineer. Arthur worked at City Public Service for forty years serving as the General Manager from 1988 until his retirement in 1999. During his time at CPS, he was responsible for the construction of new power plants, the expansion of the gas pipeline network and negotiating fuel contracts to keep energy prices the lowest among major cities in Texas. Arthur was instrumental in ending the use of water from the Edwards Aquifer for power plant cooling purposes, saving the citizens of the City of San Antonio millions of gallons of drinking water to this day.

He also personally negotiated a $111.5 million settlement with a national railroad, the largest settlement in railroad transportation history at the time, for over-charges with the money going back to the customers of CPS.

During his professional career, he served on various boards and committees within the State of Texas, the United States and around the world including serving as the Chairman of the Board of the American Public Power Association.

Arthur also loved spending time at his ranch in South Texas raising cattle, hunting and fishing. Not afraid to get his hands dirty, Arthur worked on fences, plowed fields and designed and built his own ranchero hacienda at his property. He also spent time collecting arrowheads he found and learning about the history of the Native Americans that lived in Southern Texas.

Arthur was an avid reader with a special love for Shakespeare, Dickens and the novels of Ken Follet. Always appreciating a well-placed lyric, Arthur could quote from as far afield as Tennyson to Hank Williams. He was also an admirer of wild birds, carving and painting decoys that decorated his home and office. Arthur was an avid painter focusing on native landscapes and wildlife of South Texas. He also spent years researching his family genealogy and authoring a book on the history of the von Rosenberg's, tracing the family to direct decedents who lived in the Baltic region in the early 1500's.

He was a lifelong fan of his beloved Texas Longhorns cheering for them through the highs and the lows. Most of all, Arthur loved telling a good story, a tall tale or a witty joke to his friends and family.

In March of 1994, Arthur was the subject of a feature article in the San Antonio Express News that referred to him as a "Renaissance Man." This description was certainly fitting. Arthur was an artist, an engineer, an architect, an author, a historian, a cattle rancher, a swimmer, a hunter, a world traveler, a dancer, a singer, a fisherman, a reader but, most importantly, he was a great friend, a devoted husband and an amazing father and grandfather. The world was truly made a better place because of Arthur. He will be dearly missed.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Frances von Rosenberg of Spring Branch, Texas, his sons and daughters-in-law Martin and Amanda von Rosenberg of Lakeway, Texas and William and Keri von Rosenberg of Spicewood, Texas, his daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Mike Forbes of Montgomery, Texas, six grandkids, Ryan, Evan, Jameson, Landon, Mia and Jackson, his brother, Robert and Sue von Rosenberg of San Marcos, Texas, his brother-in-law, Robert Moses of Austin, Texas, his sister-in-law and her spouse, Teresa Machu and Carol Thronson of Bulverde, Texas and his sister-in-law, Flo von Rosenberg of Belton, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur James von Rosenberg, Jr., sister, Anne Moses, and brother, Joseph Leslie von Rosenberg, Jr.

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A private graveside service will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or another charity of your choice.

