ARTHUR LATIMER

Arthur "Ott" passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. Arthur was born on September 13, 1931 to Guy and Rachel Latimer in Long Beach, Ms. Arthur served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX. After retiring Arthur enjoyed traveling with Jean his wife of 39 years, coin collecting, attending Cruisin the Coast annually and spending his mornings at Whataburger with some of his friends to include his closet friend Robert Kennemer. Although Arthur lived in San Antonio, he spent a great deal of time with his children and family in Gulfport, Ms. Arthur had some of the best times of his life camping at the lake with his children in Mississippi.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Rachel Latimer, his sister Joyce Dauro, sons Kim De Celle and John Harris, and daughter Grace Harris Northington. Arthur is survived by his Wife Jean Harris Latimer, brothers: Jimmy (Jeanette) Latimer and Ronnie (Pam) Latimer, his sons: Dean (Deanna) Latimer, Art (Shannon) Latimer, Guy (Paula) Latimer, Mike De Celle and William Harris, his daughters: Terri (Joe) May, Belinda (Gary) Strain, and Beverly (Randy) Holliman, in addition to numerous grand and great grandchildren.

A very special thank you and sincere appreciation to Dr. William T. Gonzaba and PA Anissa Ramirez for their many years of kindness and compassion shown to Arthur, Jean and William. "Como Familia" Also, heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mo and RN Nohemi of La Diferencia Hospice for the kindness and care they gave Arthur. Truly the best.

Viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 19, 2020 with a Chapel service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment to follow at

Mission Burial

Park South.