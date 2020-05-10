ARTHUR MANUEL DAMM (ARTURO)
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Passing of a 'Damm' Good Man Arthur was born Dec. 30, 1929 in Durango, Mexico to Manuel Maximilliano Damm and Ruth Connell Damm and passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. By means of a Silver Mine founded by his Grandfather Maximilliano, the Damm family amassed a great deal of wealth and were well known; however, Pancho Villa's Mexican Revolution & family circumstances left Arturo born into meager means. Even with their many homes in shambles and loss of their family ranch, Arturo managed to make quite a presence in Mexico and even acquired the name of "Galan de Durango" (Prince of Durango) from those around him. His father passed when Arturo was 12 and he quickly became the head of the family caring for his mother and 4 sisters. At the age of 22, Arturo left for America to find a better life for he and his family with little more than .10 cents in his pocket. He found various jobs and then got an opportunity to work in sales at Joskes Dept. Store, soon becoming top sales-man. He then moved on to O.R. Mitchell Dodge, where he dominated sales and met Bonnie Wiley and had 4 sons together. In 1961 he opened Arthur Damm Motors on San Antonio's west side. His unique name and slogan soon became well-known; "A Damm Good Car at a Damm Good Price". After 40 years Arturo retired and leases his property at Zarzamora and Buena Vista where his dealership stood. Arturo married Donna Siddell in 1984 and they built Santa Cruz ranch in Von Ormy, Tx., which not only served as a sanctuary for many, but has hosted countless celebrations & weddings. He is survived by his wife Donna Damm, four sons; Arthur, Michael, Chris and Mark, his daughter-in-law Ran, 3 sisters; Clara, Bernice and Norma, 9 Grandchildren and 8 great grand-children, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and other beloved family and friends. This is just a small tidbit of Arturo's life. A book could be written of his many escapades in Mexico, leading up to his life before leaving and the glorious adventure once he arrived in the United States of America. He placed his love in this Country and said it gave a person the most opportunity to make what he wanted in life. Arthur Manuel Damm not only made an exceptional life…He gave an exceptional life; to everyone around him and anyone who ever knew him…no one can say he wasn't happiest whenever he was giving. Arturo Manuel Damm- "The man, the myth, the legend"! - You will Always be loved -


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
TO THE FAMILY FROM THE CLARKSON FAMILY OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS,,,,
DENNIS CLARKSON
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved