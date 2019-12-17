|
|
Arthur P. Flores was born on April 17, 1931 and passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 88.
Arthur was a member of Westover Hills Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jorge and Rosaura Flores, son, Adam Flores, granddaughter, Lori Morales. Also, by 8 brothers and 4 sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Niomi Flores. Children; Arthur Jr. (Terri) Edna, Bertha (Ed), Yolanda (Isaias), David (Belinda), Steven (Gina Lyn), Roger (Eden), Daughter-in-law Yvonne, 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and his brother Albert and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd., San Antonio, TX on December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at Westover Hills Church on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will immediately follow at San Fernando Cemetery III, 1735 Cupples Rd., San Antonio TX.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 17, 2019