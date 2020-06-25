Arthur Ray Mahavier, age 89 of San Antonio, passed away June 20, 2020.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; father David Mahavier; mother Virginia Mahavier Taylor; sister Sonja Tjernagel

He is survived by daughters Shannon Mahavier Mason (Tom), Patti Mahavier Karshis (Patrick); granddaughter Jolie Karshis; sister Charlotte Smith (Ed); brother Darrell Taylor (Diana); brother-in-law Lou Tjernagel; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arthur graduated from Jefferson High School, Texas Lutheran and Trinity Universities. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and spent 37 years as an educator with San Antonio Independent School District.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. followed by the Service with Military Honors at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. A Private Interment Service will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org); Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org); Texas Parks & Wildlife (www.tpwd.texas.gov).