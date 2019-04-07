|
Arthur S. Sanchez passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 1, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on January 2, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas. Arthur proudly served our country in the US Army. Arthur's grandchildren, his legacy, were his pride and joy. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Ramon and Lupe, grandson Domingo whom he raised as his son and siblings Mary, Gilbert and Raymond. Arthur is loved and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Lou, children Bobbie (Jerry), Diana (Danny), Debra, Genevieve (Joe), Sandra (Jerry), Arthur (Laura), Rene (Sandra) and Darlene (Roland), brother Fernando (Socorro), 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great -great- grandchildren plus numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 8:30am for a 9am Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019