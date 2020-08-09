Our beloved Father Arthur Trejo, Sr. – also known as Arturo - went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020. He is survived by his four children and their life partners: Estela Trejo Sanchez & Andrew Sanchez, Arthur Trejo, Jr., Maria Trejo & Michael Pusateri, Lydia Trejo & Bryan Guerrero; his sixteen grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren; his nieces & nephews and two of his childhood friends, Cora & Dina.

Arturo was quite the colorful and humorous storyteller and was always prepared to share what he learned while adding a bit of charm and spice. Those that knew him understood that Arturo never cared for dull moments.

His humor often revealed itself in loving ways such as nicknames he chose for his children – "Bebita," "Pinche Guerco," "La Flaca," and "Guera Guerinche." That same humor was passed down to nicknames for his grandchildren who he adored.With a larger-than-life personality, Arturo always shared his beliefs and faith in the Lord with his children and all whom he crossed paths with. He never turned away a heart in despair and considered his home a refuge for those in times of need. Known for being a prayer warrior, those who shared his faith came from around the country to congregate with him. His display of faith and humor are two extraordinary gifts Arturo leaves to his friends and family. Arturo is truly loved and will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 and the practice of social distancing, his children will have a formal memorial service at a later date.