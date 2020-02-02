|
|
Arthur F. Trompeter passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on November 4, 1926. He went to West Point, joined the Air Force and later taught there. He became a pilot and served in Korea and Vietnam where he received the "Distinguished Flying Cross". He retired in 1973 after serving 25 years. He then got his Masters from UTSA and went to teach for the SAISD. He retired from teaching in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife, Linda Warnock, daughter, Shannon, and his companion of many years, Virginia Corrigan.
Those that knew him will miss him for his great sense of humor, smarts and smiles including his son, Mike Trompeter, daughter in law, Sue, and daughter in law Sherhernavaz Pundole. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jamie Wilson (Ryan), Megan Dell (Jason), Lindsey Rahn,
and Scott Trompeter, plus his grandchildren, Jordyn, Ryker & River.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church 722 Robinhood Pl, 78209 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020