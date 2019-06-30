November 24, 1926 - June 22, 2019

Arthur Welch Richardson, MD, of San Antonio, Texas passed away surrounded by family. He was a kind, gentle and caring man who loved his family, friends and patients. Arthur felt his greatest blessings were his wife, children, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Arthur was born to Arthur and Irene Richardson in Alliance, Nebraska. He had a very happy childhood and was adored by his aunts, uncles and grandparents. The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where he attended Rapid City High School and was involved in numerous activities. He was an outstanding student and was president of his class in both his sophomore and senior year. In addition, he played in the band and was active in sports. The Boy Scouts were an important part of his life. Arthur was very proud of being an Eagle Scout and attended the opening of Mt. Rushmore with his Scout Troop in 1941. He graduated from Rapid City High School; University of Colorado A&M, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta; and the University of Colorado Medical School where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, the medical honor society. Arthur met Ellie, the love of his life, during the summer of 1952 while they were both working in Yellowstone National Park. Ellie was a waitress and Arthur was playing drums in the band. After their summer jobs, Arthur headed back to medical school in Colorado and Ellie headed back to college in Minnesota. Ellie graduated from college on December 17th and they were married on December 26th, 1953. Their summer romance lasted 65 years. After Arthur graduated from Medical School, he entered the US ARMY Medical Corps, where he completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine with a specialization in Dermatology. He resigned from the Army to join the practice of Pipkin, Ressmann and Richardson. In 1974, he joined the Diagnostic Clinic of San Antonio and was there until he retired from full time practice. He then joined Dr. Steve Davis as a part time Dermatologist until he retired in 2013. Arthur was a talented, self-taught musician and worked his way through high school, college and medical school playing drums to support himself. He loved to play Dixieland Jazz and when he came to San Antonio, he played first with the Alamo City Jazz Band and then The Bandaids Jazz Band for over 40 years until his death. They played at several of San Antonio's Fiesta events, including The Taste of New Orleans and NIOSA, and they also played at the Texas Folklife Festival for many years. He loved to play golf with his son George, his granddaughter Elizabeth and his many golfing buddies. He was very excited to get his first Hole-in-one on March 1, 2012 at Ft. Sam Houston Golf Course. Another highlight of his golfing career was to play at St. Andrews in Scotland. Arthur and Ellie enjoyed travelling and had many opportunities to visit European countries when their daughter Ann was stationed in Germany. They also enjoyed travelling to India, China, Russia and Mexico. Arthur was a member of the Bexar County Medical Society, the San Antonio Dermatology Society, the Texas Dermatological Society, the American Academy of Dermatology, the Rotary Club, Conopus Club of San Antonio, and Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Elvera (Ellie), daughter COL (ret) Ann Richardson, son George and wife Vicki, granddaughter Elizabeth, brother-in-law Ray Fidino, sister-in-law Bernice DePonti, brother-in-law Lloyd Ellingson and wife Patt and numerous relatives, friends and patients who loved and adored him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alamo Heights Methodist Church in the Main Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the .

Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019