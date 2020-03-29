Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Arthur Ockwood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Arthur William Ockwood M.S.F.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Arthur William Ockwood M.S.F. Obituary

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Rev. Arthur William Ockwood, M.S.F., entered eternal life the morning of March 27, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Thomas and Josephine (Kolatski) Ockwood.

He entered Holy Family Seminary in 1951. He made his First Profession of Vows on August 15, 1954. He was ordained to the priesthood May 30, 1957. He served as a teacher at the Seminary. Served as associate pastor and pastor in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Archdioceses of Los Angeles and Ottawa, Ontario Canada. Served the community as Novice Master and Provincial Superior. Upon retiring he took up residence at Padua Place in San Antonio, TX.

Contributions in memory of Father Art are greatly appreciated.

Please mail your gift to the Missionaries of the Holy Family at 3014 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118. Donations can be received through our website at https://msf-america.org/

Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -