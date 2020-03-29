|
|
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Rev. Arthur William Ockwood, M.S.F., entered eternal life the morning of March 27, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Thomas and Josephine (Kolatski) Ockwood.
He entered Holy Family Seminary in 1951. He made his First Profession of Vows on August 15, 1954. He was ordained to the priesthood May 30, 1957. He served as a teacher at the Seminary. Served as associate pastor and pastor in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Archdioceses of Los Angeles and Ottawa, Ontario Canada. Served the community as Novice Master and Provincial Superior. Upon retiring he took up residence at Padua Place in San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020