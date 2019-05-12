|
|
March 11, 1922 - May 9, 2019
Artis ("Teddy", "Pug") Bowles passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to James and Rachel Bowles.
On September 11, 1942, he entered the Army Air Corp where he served as Corporal during WWII and earned the American Theater Campaign, Good Conduct, and the WWII Victory Medals.
He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad followed by Southern Pacific Transport from where he retired.
He was an avid sports person coaching Pony League and Little League in the Harlandale area for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dottie Bowles, sons, Dale Bowles, Dwayne Bowles, Ronnie (Wendy) Bowles, Norman (Laura) Sulaica; daughters, Mary Beth (Bill) Langenberg, Sherry Landry, Dawn (Susie) Sulaica, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grand children, 3 great great grand children, 1 brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews, and his loving cat Smokey Bowles.
Pallbearers (Grandsons): Arthur Gardiner, Rusty Gardiner, Blake Bowles, Jonathan Sulaica, Isaias Lopez and Jacob Fitch.
The family wishes to thank Embrace Hospice, especially Chris, Mitch, and Rachel for the awesome care. Also, thank you to his niece, Marlyn Kowalik, for her wonderful care.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Embrace Hospice in Artis' memory.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019