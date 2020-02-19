Home

Arturo DeHoyos Obituary

Beloved grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Arturo DeHoyos passed on February 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Arturo was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahula, Mexico on June 17, 1938 to Antonio and Pragedis DeHoyos. Arturo is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Homer DeHoyos, Jr., Clemente T. DeHoyos; sisters, Becky DeHoyos DeLuna and Rosalinda Rodriguez.

He is survived by his loving sons, Art DeHoyos, Jr. (Celina), Fred Robert DeHoyos (Naomi), Gilbert Lincoln DeHoyos; daughters, Carolyn Lucy DeHoyos, Laura Grace Bessette (Brian); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arturo served active duty for 7 years with Texas National Guard. After his military service, Arturo was employed with Braniff International for 17 years. Arturo then went to work for the city of San Antonio in public relations and environmental management when he retired after 18 years.

Visitation is Friday, February 21st 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with Prayer Service recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is Saturday, February 22nd 9:00 a.m. both at Mission Park South.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020
