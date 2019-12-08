|
|
Arturo G. Villarreal was born on May 13, 1930 in Karnes City, Texas and passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 89 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his sister Elena Villarreal and brother Guadalupe Villarreal. He is survived by his wife Carmen Villarreal; daughters Elvie Ortiz and Mary H. Beltran (Mike); son Ruben Salazar (Maria); sister Uvaldina Palomo; brothers Hector Villarreal (Udencia), Gustavo Villarreal (Maria), Felipe Villarreal and Mauro Villarreal. He is also survived by his grandson Michael Beltran; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at
9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 for a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4415 S. Flores St. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019