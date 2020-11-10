On November 1st, 2020, Arturo L. Flores went to be with our Lord.

He was surrounded by his daughters Michelle Flores, Joanna Aguilar, and Veronica Flores as he passed in peace at 8:25 in the morning.

Arturo, also known as Art, did not allow his illnesses to weaken him. He fought with everything in him but lost the battle to his tired body. His soul and spirit are rejoicing with his mother, Agustina Flores.

Our father, at times difficult, would be described as a playful, lovable and charming man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters; his son, John P. Flores, and his grandchildren, Samantha Espinosa, Mathew Aguilar, Adalynn Aguilar, and Syrus Flores.

His spirit will always live within us and he will forever be in our hearts.

Viewing will be held November 11th at M.E. Rodriguez from 12-8pm with a Rosary starting at 6:30pm. Due to COVID, 40 people are allowed during Rosary.

Funeral will be held on November 12th at 8:30am with mass at 9:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe located 1321 El Paso followed by procession from church to San Fernando Cemetery 2.