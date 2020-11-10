1/1
ARTURO L FLORES
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTURO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On November 1st, 2020, Arturo L. Flores went to be with our Lord.

He was surrounded by his daughters Michelle Flores, Joanna Aguilar, and Veronica Flores as he passed in peace at 8:25 in the morning.

Arturo, also known as Art, did not allow his illnesses to weaken him. He fought with everything in him but lost the battle to his tired body. His soul and spirit are rejoicing with his mother, Agustina Flores.

Our father, at times difficult, would be described as a playful, lovable and charming man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters; his son, John P. Flores, and his grandchildren, Samantha Espinosa, Mathew Aguilar, Adalynn Aguilar, and Syrus Flores.

His spirit will always live within us and he will forever be in our hearts.

Viewing will be held November 11th at M.E. Rodriguez from 12-8pm with a Rosary starting at 6:30pm. Due to COVID, 40 people are allowed during Rosary.

Funeral will be held on November 12th at 8:30am with mass at 9:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe located 1321 El Paso followed by procession from church to San Fernando Cemetery 2.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
NOV
11
Rosary
06:30 PM
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral
08:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
NOV
12
Service
09:45 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved