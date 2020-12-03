Arturo M. Tijerina passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

Arturo was a native of San Antonio, a Navy veteran, and will be remembered for his quick wit and independent spirit. Fatherless since the age of 6, Arturo persevered to become an able provider for his family. In his youth, he developed a passion for billiards, competing both statewide and nationally. Above all else, Arturo valued education, supporting his wife through graduate school and sending his son to law school. Despite his 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer, he determined to vote in the 2020 election and lived to see his candidate win. We would like to thank Noelle Hoffman and the OpusCare angels for preparing Arturo for the next performance.

Arturo is survived by his wife, Esther Lopez Tijerina, daughter Patricia Ann, sons Arturo Jr. and David, sisters Carolina Arredondo and Minerva Rodriguez, and grandchildren Carolina and Joseph Tijerina.

The family would also like to thank Gilbert and Becky Salinas, Danny Arredondo, the Anzualdas, Ben Guajardo, Chavela Palomares, Cindy Vela, and lifelong friends Eddie and Susie Sanchez.