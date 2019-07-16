Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino
226 Cupples Rd
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Arturo Saucedo Obituary
September 16, 1935 - July 9, 2019
Arturo Saucedo, 83, passed away July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Arturo Saucedo, Jr. Survivors: children, Isabel Rosas, Josie Martinez, Ruben Saucedo, Anna Rivas, Jose David Saucedo and Robert Saucedo; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Saucedo; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment First Memorial Park
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019
