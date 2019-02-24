|
May 17, 1928 - February 14, 2019
Asencion Gutierrez Tapia went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Concepcion and Maria Gutierrez. Mrs. Tapia was preceded in death by her
beloved husband, Miguel P. Tapia; She is survived by her daughters, Esther Alizzi and Anita Valverde ; sons, Mike G. Tapia (Zulema), George Tapia (Annie), Charles Tapia ; sister, Herlinda Camarillo; brothers, Eulalio Gutierrez (Eloisa), Rudy Gutierrez ; grandchildren, Roxanne Rios (Ruben), Stephanie Mancha (Abraham), Jennifer Valverde (Louis), Jessica Valverde (Roland), Gina Heneke (Jon), Eric Tapia and Celeste Paredez; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Brookehill Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 8:30am, with a 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery 10:30 (ETA)
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019