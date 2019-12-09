|
|
Ashley Green (A.G.) Finnie, passed away on December 4, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born in Georgetown, TX to the late Ashley Green Sr. and Sarah Jane Finnie. It was in a park in Georgetown, that he met his wife of 59 years Rita Lefner Finnie. Together they shared many years filled with joy, laughter, love, and family. He is survived by his wife Rita, son David Finnie (wife Jill), son Mitchell Finnie(wife Chrissy), daughter Erica Sanders (husband Bill), 8 grandchildren, who knew him as 'Paw Paw', (Joshua Finnie, Ashlyn Eaddy, John Sanders, Taylor Darson, Matt Finnie, Jimmy Sanders, Simon and Bridget Finnie), 2 great grandchildren (Ellie and June), and his sister Billie Carlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janet Gaye Steltzer, Margie Oliver, Gwen Wooten, and his granddaughter Veronica Finnie.
He was a man who loved to work and was devoted to his job and the people he worked with. After high school he served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant for four years, returned to Georgetown and later graduated from Southwestern University. After college, he had a long and rewarding career, working at Kelly Air Force Base as a civil servant; first as a computer programmer, and later as the Supervisor of a Program Division (AFCOM5) supporting the US Airforce and later all DoD commissaries.
A.G. was a gentle, kind and giving man who loved the Lord and his family. Having a passion for math and computers, he enjoyed teaching his children whenever he got a chance. Blessed with a dry sense of humor he often gifted his family and friends with funny and interesting stories that would put a smile on your face or make you think.
Services
St. Mathews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rosary at 9:30 a.m.
Service at 10:00 a.m.
Reception following
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) www.nami.org/give, or the .
Published in Express-News on Dec. 9, 2019