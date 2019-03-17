|
March 7, 2019
Atanacio H. Maldonado "Honey" went to be with his Savior on Thursday March 7, 2019. He was 74 years of age. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to be around his family, as well as all his nieces and nephews. Atanacio was an Elder for Saunders Church of Christ where he had been a member since a young boy and was part of the Brackenridge State Championship in 1962. He leaves behind 3 daughters, Dorthy (Herman), Dolores (Ruben), Victoria (Dennis), and son Daniel L. Maldonado; his greatest joy 4 grand children, Stephanie N. Castro, Victor J. Castro (Bethany), Vanessa M. Nava and Danielle E. Kays; 3 great grandchildren, Savannah Natal, Celia Rose Castro, Jaylene Trevino and companion Lydia Tolle. He is preceded in death by his wife Celia R. Maldonado, his parents Atanacio and Zapopa Maldonado, Ambracio and Belia Ramirez; sister Aurora Riojas, Bernabe, Francisco, Ruben and Manuel Maldonado. He is survived by his sisters Dora Vara, Juanita Aguilar and brother, Jesus Maldonado. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd,
San Antonio, Texas 78238.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019