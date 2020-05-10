Aubrey Keating Smith Carter, an educator and writer, died on February 19, 2020 in Westwood, Massachusetts. She was loved in San Antonio by so many and the family had hoped to celebrate her life of 95 years with a service full of friends and her favorite classical music. Due to the continued Covid-19 situation there will be a private family memorial.Aubrey was the widow of Attorney David Paul Carter and the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Peter M. Keating of San Antonio. Her grandparents were Judge and Mrs. William Forsythe Aubrey of San Antonio and Dr. and Mrs. John Keating of Philadelphia. Her mother, Mary Aubrey Keating, was a renowned mural and watercolorist. Her father, Dr. Keating, was the city's first board-certified orthopedic surgeon.She attended Penn Hall in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and the University of Texas in Austin, as well as the University of Mexico in Mexico City and the University of Balboa, Panama. A lifelong absorption in the Spanish language and in Latin America culture led her to study with Monsignor Ivan Illich at his school in Cuernavaca, C.I.D.O.C., which further prepared her for a teaching career.In 1952, Aubrey married Albert Oliver Smith, a teacher of English at Milton Academy, Milton Massachusetts. Aubrey spent the next 25 years teaching all levels of Spanish as well as taking students on trips to Spain and Latin America. Aubrey completed the Orton-Gillingham Training Course in Multi-sensory Phonics at Massachusetts General Hospital, a method that has helped hundreds of language-stressed students master techniques for problem-solving of complicated language forms. She was the author of two books, Mayan Safari and Inca Safari (Addison-Wesley), that guided middle-school Spanish readers through ancient civilizations.During her years in Milton, Aubrey was active at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, The Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum, the Captain Robert Bennett Forbes Museum (Trustee), The Boston Home (Trustee), the Milton Garden Club and the Chilton Club of Boston.Several years after the death of her husband in 1989, Aubrey married her high-school sweetheart, David P. Carter, and returned to her childhood home of San Antonio. Her involvement with local schools and museums included becoming a Trustee of the Southwest School of Art and Craft, a Trustee of the Good Samaritan Center, (which she helped found in 1952) A UTSA Arts and Humanities Board member, on the Board of Governors of TMI, on the Health and Education Committee member of Alamo Heights School, on the Advisory Board of the San Antonio International Piano Competition, a member of Our Reading Club, The Forum, Timely Topics, the Pilon Club, the Argyle Club, Club Giraud and the San Antonio Country Club.Aubrey is preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Smith O'Brien; she is survived by her son, Peter Smith of Needham, Massachusetts, his wife Margaret DeVecchi, her stepdaughter, Marline Carter Lawson of San Antonio, her husband Clint; her stepson, Paul Carter, of San Antonio, and her numerous grandchildren: Samuel Lincoln Smith, Lily Aubrey Smith, Susannah Keating Smith, Evan O'Brien, Emily O'Brien; her step grandchildren: Zachry Brown, wife Mimi; Aline Copp, husband Josh; Andrea Brooks, husband Will; Carter Brown; Sarah Owens, husband Samuel; Marie Mays, husband Ryan; and five great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to the Good Samaritan Center, 1600 Saltillo St., San Antonio, Texas 78207, or to Sunshine Cottage, 603 E. Hildebrand, San Antonio, Texas 78212, or the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.